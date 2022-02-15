BGJHS accepting applications for Black Male Scholars program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Junior High School leaders are encouraging students to apply for the Black Male Scholars program.

The program will expand to sixth and seventh-graders for the 2022-2023 school year.

Applications are due March 4.

New enrollment is offered to 25 incoming sixth-graders and up to five additional incoming seventh-graders.

There will be an informational night for interested students and families this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the school.

For more information and to obtain an application, visit here.

