BGJHS accepting applications for Black Male Scholars program

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Junior High School leaders are encouraging students to apply for the Black Male Scholars program.

The program will expand to sixth and seventh-graders for the 2022-2023 school year.

Applications are due March 4.

New enrollment is offered to 25 incoming sixth-graders and up to five additional incoming seventh-graders.

There will be an informational night for interested students and families this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the school.

For more information and to obtain an application, visit here.

