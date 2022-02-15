BGJHS accepting applications for Black Male Scholars program
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Junior High School leaders are encouraging students to apply for the Black Male Scholars program.
The program will expand to sixth and seventh-graders for the 2022-2023 school year.
Applications are due March 4.
New enrollment is offered to 25 incoming sixth-graders and up to five additional incoming seventh-graders.
There will be an informational night for interested students and families this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the school.
For more information and to obtain an application, visit here.
