Black History Month: The History of the African American Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The African American Museum in Bowling Green was established twenty years ago after a group of ladies noticed their history had been skipped.

“We just kept pushing and pushing,” said Maxine Ray, founding member. “You just need to know your history, if you lose your history, you lose your identity. So that was one of the things that really, you know, pushed us to do this.”

The museum was originally at the corner of Third and State Street, but the women had already started collecting items.

“We started collecting a lot of the African American History around Bowling Green,” said Ray. “Hoping one day, you know, in the future that we would get a museum and be able to display all the information that we had gathered up. "

The group of four women called themselves the ‘New Era Planning Association.’ They pushed their way into meeting after meeting to use their voice.

“When we started talking about the black history in Bowling Green and how they were skipping over it, they were very excited because they didn’t have any idea that the history existed,” explained Ray.

After they received a ‘yes’ from a commissioner, the ball started rolling. They eventually had so many items that they had to expand to Western’s campus in 2017.

“It just kind of grew and grew, people started bringing us some of their family histories,” said Ray. “They had articles, or they had pictures of different organizations, African American organizations that were in existence years ago.”

Ray says the museum’s growth is exactly why they pushed for it years ago.

“We had one person to tell us that, you know, the man in that picture was his grandfather,” said Ray. “So we were we always excited to get information about some of the people in the room that we don’t know.”

Ray also says not to worry, the recent damage from the tornado and fire won’t stop them from sharing Black History.

“We’re going to come back and we’re going to be bigger and stronger than we were before the fire and the tornado. And we just want you to come and see after we get back up.”

The museum has a GoFundMe to help offset the costs from the recovery effort.

If you would like to donate to the African American Museum’s relief fund, visit gofundme/tornadorelief.

