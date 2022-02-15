Advertisement

Clinton County fends off South Warren 62-54

By Brett Alper
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At the start of the final week of the high school basketball regular season, the Clinton County Bulldogs went into Rich Pond and came out with a victory against South Warren 62-54.

With the win, the Bulldogs move to 19-7 on the season and 11-1 in the 4th Region. The Spartans fall to 12-15/

Clinton County will head over to Barren County Thursday. South Warren will take a trip to Logan County Thursday.

