Clinton County fends off South Warren 62-54

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At the start of the final week of the high school basketball regular season, the Clinton County Bulldogs went into Rich Pond and came out with a victory against South Warren 62-54.

With the win, the Bulldogs move to 19-7 on the season and 11-1 in the 4th Region. The Spartans fall to 12-15/

Clinton County will head over to Barren County Thursday. South Warren will take a trip to Logan County Thursday.

