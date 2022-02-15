Family of missing Auburn woman speaks out amid search

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The search continues for a missing Auburn woman.

Anna Lillian Yoder, of Auburn, went missing from her home Friday, February 11 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“I would tell her that, ‘I love you, we just want to know that you’re safe,” said Lilian’s brother, Darlton Bontrager.

Yoder told her daughter Friday morning she was going to walk down their long driveway to the mailbox, but she never returned.

Her family traveled from Indiana the next day and three days later there has still been no word from her.

“Doug {Lilian’s Husband} called and said that she’s missing. We don’t know. Was it foul play or not? And so that was on Friday and we came down here Saturday morning as quick as we could,” Bontrager said.

Her family says search and rescue searched her property after finding her phone and some of her clothing in the woods next to her home.

“She didn’t go to the mailbox I don’t think,” Bontrager. “She just went out and changed clothes and left. She left clothes and her cellphone which alarmed us.”

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed her last known whereabouts were after she left her home. She was seen on surveillance video at the Pilot Truck Stop” in Franklin around 11:30 am Friday morning.

She was seen asking for rides.

“You know, that’s a relief to know she’s not here, but we don’t know where she is today and our primary goal, we just want to know she’s safe. She doesn’t have to come back here to be in this environment. She doesn’t have to stay here, but we want to know she’s safe so we’re looking for information,” Bontrager said.

Lilian’s family says she does not live in an abusive home and she was not being held against her will, as some people on social media have expressed.

They want the public to know that she is under state guardianship due to her mental health and could be a danger to herself.

“So, we are all very concerned that she comes home safely. Or if she wants to be somewhere, at least just let us know that she’s safe. This is not a bad, dangerous place,” said Gina Bontrager, Lilian’s sister-in-law. “She says that she lives in an abusive home. There’s nothing like that. Under state guardianship, this is not her husband’s choice, this was the state because she had doctors that confirmed she needs medication.”

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lilian Yoder, of Auburn, contact the Logan County ECC at 270-726-4911.

