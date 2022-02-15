Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports over 4K new COVID cases, 17.16% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,051 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,244,139 cases. As of Tuesday, 1,765 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 322 are in the ICU, and 167 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 17.16% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,130 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 34 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 13,450.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Auburn woman missing
Family of missing Auburn woman speaks out amid search
Vaccine injury experts said the best way to protect yourself is always pull up your shirt,...
Mistakes made during vaccinations lead to painful injuries nationwide
Vernon Grubb, 39.
Police: Man used ducts to break into Ky. flea market to steal weapons
Joel Robinson
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrests man following numerous warrants

Latest News

Total Image Audio
In the midst of tragedy, one business lends a helping hand to another business in need in Bowling Green
The History of the African American Museum
The History of the African American Museum
BG Man Charged with Rape, Strangulation
BG Man Charged with Rape, Strangulation
Girl Scout Cookies Delayed
Girl Scout Cookies Delayed
Multiple Volunteer Fire Departments Respond to Grass Fire on W G Talley Road
Multiple Volunteer Fire Departments Respond to Grass Fire on W G Talley Road