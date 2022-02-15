Gov. Beshear reports over 4K new COVID cases, 17.16% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,051 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,244,139 cases. As of Tuesday, 1,765 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 322 are in the ICU, and 167 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 17.16% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,130 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 34 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 13,450.

On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear announced 4,051 newly reported cases of COVID-19, a 17.16% positivity rate and 34 deaths, including the loss of a Kentuckian only 28 years old. The Governor encouraged individuals to get vaccinated and boosted and to mask up indoors. pic.twitter.com/DvWAp21vlU — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 15, 2022

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.