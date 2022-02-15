Man charged with sexual assault of a child in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One man is in Warren County Regional Jail facing sexual assault charges of a child under 12.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, on February 9, deputies responded to a complaint of a sexual assault involving a child.

Officials say that during the investigation, an eight-year-old girl said she was being sexually assaulted by a family friend.

The man was later identified as Robert Blake McClure, and say he had already been arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Alabama on rape charges and was currently in the Warren County Regional Jail.

McClure was charged on February 10 with Rape 1st Degree - Victim Under 12 and Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 1st Degree - Illegal Act Under 16 Years of Age. BGPD charged McClure with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.

He has a $15,000.00 cash bond.

