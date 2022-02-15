Advertisement

Member of ‘The Hive’ suprises former South Warren teacher with Valentine’s delivery

By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hive held its annual Bee Mine’ event at Spencer’s Coffee Monday, selling flowers, candy and other items.

One of their members decided to surprise one of their former teachers with flowers and candy. Graham Richardson and his dad Kevin Skaggs went to South Warren High School this morning with flowers and candy in tow.

Kevin explained how much Miss Cassie Turner cares about her students and says this little gift doesn’t even begin to give enough thanks to her.

“Graham wanted to pay a debt back to Miss Cassie because she just has a great heart for her kids. And we could go to the hive. Now my heart was doing a promotion for Valentine’s Day they sell flowers and candy. And we wanted to take today and thank her for be the teacher that she is.”

Turner says she was very thankful for the flowers from this Bee-Mine event which spread a little love this Valentine’s Day and helped raise money for the non-profit whose brand new building was just damaged by the tornado.

