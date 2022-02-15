Advertisement

Officers: Man rams police cruiser after Madisonville chase

Brent McPhall.
Brent McPhall.(Hopkins County Jail.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Madisonville Monday night after leading officers on a chase.

Officers say they tried to pull over 40-year-old Brent McPhall at South Main Street and West McLaughlin Avenue.

They say McPhall initially stopped in a parking lot. Officers say he appeared very impaired and took off in a reckless way across the parking lot.

According to a news release, McPhall drove over a sidewalk and got on Main Street with no headlights.

Officials say the suspect circled the west side of Madisonville several times before coming to a stop in the 200 block of West Center Street.

That’s where officers say he put his vehicle in reverse, ramming a Madisonville police cruiser.

They say McPhall’s car then became inoperable, which allowed officers to place him in custody.

He’s facing several charges, including DUI, reckless driving, wanton endangerment and fleeing.

Authorities say no officers were hurt during the chase.

