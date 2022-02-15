Picture perfect Tuesday, before warmer air arrives mid-week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skies will go from mostly clear to mostly sunny shortly after sunrise this morning. Though it’s been a frigid start, temperatures will rise fairly quickly later. We’ll be much warmer today than we were yesterday!

Even warmer days ahead! (wbko)

This Tuesday afternoon will be a great day to spend outdoors as we track sunshine, mild conditions, and a slight breeze out of the south. Though we’ll be warmer into the mid-week, it surely will not come without a price. We’ll start Wednesday on the cold side with temperatures in the 40s, but daytime highs will make for a warmer day as they rise to the mid 60s. Thursday will be even warmer with temperatures near 70 through the afternoon! However, WINDY conditions will take place on both days. Prominent gusts ranging anywhere between 35-55 mph will be consistent through Wednesday and Thursday. Smaller branches may break off trees and loose objects could be blown away from this. The culprit of this will be an approaching cold front that arrives early Thursday. It’ll bring widespread rain through the day which could be heavy at times with the potential for a few thunderstorms. Though the greatest threat for severe weather will be far to our south and west, we’ll still be dealing with gusty winds and the potential for localized flooding. By Thursday night, rainfall amounts could top out at 2″, with locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures tumble after the cold front leaves our area and we’re set to end the work week on a much colder note.

Mild through Thursday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. High 64. Low 43. Winds S at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Windy and warmer. High 66. Low 54. Winds S at 21 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain likely. Windy and warmer. High 68. Low 27. Winds S at 27 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 77 (1945)

Record Low Today: 2 (1905)

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Sunset: 5:26 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 5.3 (Moderate)

Mold Count: Low (664 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 1

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 45

Yesterday’s Low: 21

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+0.97″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+2.85″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

