Rep. Guthrie helps pen letter to Biden to end designation of Covid as a public health emergency

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Republicans are calling on President Biden to end the designation of COVID-19 as a public health emergency. This designation allows the Secretary of Health and Human Services to take various actions.

Over 70 House Republicans signed a letter to Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, requesting a plan to Congress by March 15.

One of the House members leading the charge is Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) who considers the current situation an ‘endemic’ and no longer a pandemic.

“We can’t live the rest of our lives in an emergency situation. So it’s time to transition from an emergency situation where there was executive authority... to a point where we are like the flu more --- where we’re going to live with this every year,” expressed Guthrie.

Guthrie explains that during the public health emergency, some action items were beneficial, especially to Kentuckians. He believes those items should continue even after the designation ends.

“We’ve seen people in rural Kentucky get health care they haven’t gotten before. And so what we’re asking the President is one, we don’t need to operate the world under emergency powers, we need to operate under the standard of law, which law grants emergency powers but it’s not perceived to go on forever.”

In addition to a plan, the letter requests that all mandates be lifted, claiming some have not stopped the spread of Covid.

“We call on you to take swift action to lift all vaccine mandates, which have not stopped the spread of COVID-19, but have alienated many Americans and have caused staff shortages at hospitals and other health care facilities; lift all mask mandates and the federal guidance that forces children to wear masks in schools and day care facilities (these are based on faulty data and are used in many Democratic-led jurisdictions to justify such mandates); and insist that schools fully open so children can learn in person. Americans, especially children, are in crisis. Instead of keeping us in a permanent state of emergency, it is time for this administration [to] put people first and stop clinging to powers you currently enjoy under the PHE.”

The current designation is set to expire on April 15, however, it’s been extended roughly eight times under both the Trump and Biden administrations.

Full Letter Below:

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.