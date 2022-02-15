Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Video Clips
Live Streams
Apps
Search
Home
News
Traffic
State
Regional
National
Investigation
International
AM and Midday
Health
Education
Crime Stoppers
Crime
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Closings & Delays
Fish & Game Forecast
First Alert Weather Classes
Sports
Sports Connection
Football Friday Nights
Scoreboard
Talkin' Tops
PrepSpin
Sign Up for eNews
Job Watch
Contests
Video Clips
Live Streams
Latest Newscasts
Apps
Programming Schedule
Contact Us
Meet the News Team
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
Submit Photo or Video
Submit Birthdays & Anniversaries
Jobs with Gray Television
Jobs with WBKO
COVID-19 Map
Featured Pages
Good News
Hometown Hero
MomsEveryday
People of Action
Poppy's Field Trip
Shop Local
SOKY Happenings Calendar
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Press Releases
Wind Advisory is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Shop Local|Marty Eubanks Revisited
Shop Local|Marty Eubanks Revisited
By
WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST
|
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -
Shop Local|Marty Eubanks Revisited
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Family of missing Auburn woman speaks out amid search
Mistakes made during vaccinations lead to painful injuries nationwide
Police: Man used ducts to break into Ky. flea market to steal weapons
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrests man following numerous warrants
Latest News
Shop Local|Marty Eubanks Revisited
Creekwood cookout changes to 3 days a week instead of daily, starting February 8
Non-traditional student wears many hats, has also picked up amateur boxing
WBKO Shop Local Form