Three Indicted by Federal Grand Jury in Henderson Drug Overdoses

HENDERSON, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury returned two indictments charging two men and one woman with distributing fentanyl and other substances in the Henderson area.

According to court documents, Destinee Vargason and Seth Stout are alleged to have conspired to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam.

Both are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death.

Coriy-Ahvon Lamont Outlaw is alleged to have distributed fentanyl and is charged with the distribution of fentanyl, resulting in serious bodily injury.

If convicted as charged, the defendants each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum life in prison.

