Advertisement

Three Indicted by Federal Grand Jury in Henderson Drug Overdoses

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury returned two indictments charging two men and one woman with distributing fentanyl and other substances in the Henderson area.

According to court documents, Destinee Vargason and Seth Stout are alleged to have conspired to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam.

Both are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death.

Coriy-Ahvon Lamont Outlaw is alleged to have distributed fentanyl and is charged with the distribution of fentanyl, resulting in serious bodily injury.

If convicted as charged, the defendants each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Lillian Yoder
UPDATE: Missing Logan County woman last seen at Franklin Truck Stop
patrick beck
A childhood dream is slowly becoming a reality for one Warren County teen
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Auburn woman missing
Family of missing Auburn woman speaks out amid search
Vaccine injury experts said the best way to protect yourself is always pull up your shirt,...
Mistakes made during vaccinations lead to painful injuries nationwide

Latest News

WCSO Arrest @ 10
WCSO Arrest @ 10
Lawmakers to hear testimony for bill that would ban all future mask mandates in Kentucky
The Hive's 'Bee Mine' Event
The Hive's 'Bee Mine' Event
WKU therapy dog passes away
WKU Animal Assisted Therapy dog passes away