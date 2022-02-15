Warren Central boys clinch top seed in 14th district, Lady Dragons fall to Greenwood

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons clinch the top seed in the 14th district playoffs next week following a 70-48 win over Greenwood, while the Lady Gators defeat Warren Central, 43-27.

Warren Central’s win forced a three-way tie, resulting in a coin flip declaring them the top-seed in the district. Bowling Green comes at second, while Greenwood is third.

The Lady Dragons’ regular season comes to an end, while the Lady Gators have three more games. Both Warren Central and Greenwood have two regular-season games remaining.

