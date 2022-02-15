Advertisement

Bowling Green man accused of rape of a minor and strangulation

Justin Hayward Rosado
Justin Hayward Rosado(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a complaint of a sexual assault involving a minor on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Monday evening, February 14, 2022 Justin Hayward Rosado, 30, of Bowling Green, was located, arrested, and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Among his charges are Rape 1st Degree and Strangulation 1st Degree. The investigation continues.

