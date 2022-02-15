Bowling Green man accused of rape of a minor and strangulation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a complaint of a sexual assault involving a minor on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Monday evening, February 14, 2022 Justin Hayward Rosado, 30, of Bowling Green, was located, arrested, and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Among his charges are Rape 1st Degree and Strangulation 1st Degree. The investigation continues.

