Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrests man following numerous warrants
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he fled and evaded police.
Authorities took Joel Robinson into custody on Sunday.
Authorities say Robinson had numerous warrants for fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, and failure to wear a seatbelt following an incident that happened last week.
