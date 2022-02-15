Advertisement

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY

By Matthew Stephens
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Look for a mild evening with mostly clear skies tonight before more active weather moves in for Wednesday. Overnight lows in the mid 40s will give way to upper 60s Wednesday afternoon and very breezy conditions. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible tomorrow, as the National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Wind Advisory effective through 6pm CST for the entire WBKO viewing area. Dry conditions will give way to widespread rains on Thursday. Between 1-2″ of precipitation is possible from late Wednesday night into Thursday Evening. This system could end with a few embedded thunderstorms, however no widespread severe weather is expected. Drier weather returns by Friday, but with colder conditions. Readings on Friday will barely reach 40 degrees!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably mild. Low 44. Winds S at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Wind Advisory. High 66. Low 54. Winds S at 21 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain likely. Windy and warmer. High 67. Low 27. Winds S at 26 mph.

