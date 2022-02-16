Advertisement

Another Union Co. woman arrested in connection to Capitol riot

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - FBI officials say Shelly Stallings of Morganfield, KY was arrested Wednesday in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

She’s charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges.

Officials say Stallings and a second person, Markus Maly, 47, of Fincastle, Virginia, were named as additional defendants in a superseding indictment returned in the District of Columbia in a case that previously included two other defendants: Peter J. Schwartz, 48, who is Stallings’s husband, and Jeffrey Brown, 55, of Santa Ana, California.

Maly was arrested on Jan. 26, 2022, and initially charged in a criminal complaint. Schwartz was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021, and Brown was arrested on Aug. 26, 2021.

All four defendants are accused of spraying a chemical irritant, pepper spray, at a line of police officers attempting to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building.

Maly, Schwartz, and Brown previously pleaded not guilty to charges.

[Previous: Man with ties to Tri-State arrested in connection to Capitol riots]

Shelly Stallings
Shelly Stallings(FBI)

This is not the first person from Union County to be arrested.

Thomas and Lori Vinson have been sentenced after their guilty pleas last year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
Justin Hayward Rosado
Bowling Green man accused of rape of a minor and strangulation
Robert McClure
Man charged with sexual assault of a child in Warren County
Auburn woman missing
Family of missing Auburn woman speaks out amid search

Latest News

WKU retention rate rises
Western Kentucky University announces retention rate increase
Janetta Wand, AARP Chapter 1967
Bowling Green chapter of AARP ready to resume monthly meetings
Road Work MGN
Scottsville Road project in Alvaton area to resume
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites