Advertisement

Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's family wants to block the release of records related to the investigation into his death.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bob Saget’s family wants to block the release of records related to the investigation into his death.

The actor and comedian’s widow and three daughters filed the suit on Tuesday.

It seeks an injunction declaring that certain records prepared during the investigation remain confidential and exempt from public disclosure.

Those records include photographs, video and audio recordings, autopsy information and more created during the investigation.

The suit says the family would suffer extreme mental pain, anguish and emotional distress if the information were released.

Saget died in his hotel room in January in Orlando, Florida.

A medical examiner’s report said he had COVID-19 but concluded he died from accidental blunt force trauma to the head.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
Justin Hayward Rosado
Bowling Green man accused of rape of a minor and strangulation
Auburn woman missing
Family of missing Auburn woman speaks out amid search
Robert McClure
Man charged with sexual assault of a child in Warren County

Latest News

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight
The 15.1 carat gem is also the largest, internally flawless, set cut vivid blue diamond that...
Record-breaking blue diamond could sell for $48 million
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
NATO: ' Steady increase' in Russian troop numbers near Ukraine
Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The...
Cash-for-honors deal tied to Prince Charles’ charity probed by police