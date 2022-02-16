Bowling Green chapter of AARP ready to resume monthly meetings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - American Association of Retired Person (AARP) in Bowling Green is ready to get back to business.

Janetta Wand, a member of AARP chapter 1967, appeared on Midday Live Wednesday to get the word out that the group’s monthly meetings will be starting once again. The meetings have been put on hold for quite some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Every third Friday of the month, AARP chapter 1967 holds a meeting to talk about issues that may impact senior citizens such as legislation, scams, health, and more.

Besides the business portion of the monthly meetings, Wand says, “We’ll have lunch, lots of good food. We have speakers who talk on topics of interest to our age group... to senior citizens. We have local entertainment sometimes, music groups.”

They also have door prizes and giveaways as well.

Wand goes on to say the group tries to encourage social interaction and fellowship since some senior citizens may not have family, friends left. This is a chance to not only socialize but to also learn some things that may be of some use for people in the AARP age group.

The group also does community work by visiting nursing homes, taking cake and ice cream and have a party for the residents.

If you would like to try out one of the monthly meetings, your chance is this Friday, February 18 at 10:00 am. The meetings take place at First Christian Church at 1106 State Street in Bowling Green.

For more information, call Cindy Houchins, chapter president at 270-599-6878.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.