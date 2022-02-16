First Alert Weather Day Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WINDY! Temps soared into the upper 60s another time with south winds gusting as high as 40-45 mph! A Wind Advisory goes back into effect Thursday. A strong storm system will bring waves of rain to the area, along with a chance for some severe storms Thursday afternoon.

Threat for severe storms late day Thursday

Thursday will be an active day of weather! An impactful cold front will move in from the west, bringing with it widely scattered showers with occasional heavy downpours through south central Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather, which is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. Showers start early AM and continue into the afternoon, so grab the rain gear and hold onto it throughout the day! Right off the bat, we’re expecting heavy rain, sustained wind gusts around 40 mph with isolated 60 mph+ possible. Localized wind damage will be a concern through the day as tree branches and loose objects could be blown out and power outages may result. These strong winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. We’ll also be paying close attention to the threat for localized flooding. Up to 2″ of rainfall could be seen by Thursday night, with locally higher amounts possible. The greatest potential for severe storms comes between 2pm and 7pm Thursday afternoon and evening. We’ll be dry come evening time with a few flurries possible late Thursday night as the cold front moves out. Temperatures tumble after the cold front leaves our area and we’re set to end the work week on a much colder note.

The upcoming weekend features much quieter weather. Expect a warming trend starting Saturday, which will carry over into President’s Day. That’s when our next system arrives with a good shot for rain early next week. Highs jump back to near 70 degrees Tuesday before another cooldown arrives Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Windy and warm. Periods of rain, thunder possible. A few storms could be severe late. High 68. Low 26.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder. High 42. Low 27. Winds W at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 51. Low 28. Winds W at 7 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 69

Today’s Low: 50

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High: 77 (1911)

Record Low: -1 (1958)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+0.67″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+2.55″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

