Girl Scouts delays selling cookies in booths

Girl Scout Cookies Delayed
By Ana Medina
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We know it may be that time of the year when you may be wanting to order some Girl Scout cookies, but you might have to wait a little longer to buy them from a booth.

Due to supply shortages stemming from the pandemic, the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana decided to delay selling the cookies.

In an effort to make it up to customers the scouts will now have five weeks of selling instead of the typical 4 weeks.

Cookie booths will be set up from March 25th through April 24th.

But if you can’t wait you can also order them online and have them delivered.

“We wanted to do what was best not only for our girls but for our cookie customers. And by doing the timeline that we have done now, we should be able to provide you with quality service, as well as a good tasting treat,” says Felicia Bland, Membership Development Specialist for Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana.

Bland adds that it’s important to support the Girl Scouts because it’s more than just buying cookies, rather it’s about investing in the life of a girl because of the valuable skills she will learn.

