WATCH: Gov. Beshear to address impact of inflation on Ky. families, small businesses

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says he will announce ways to help families and businesses as inflation continues to spike.

Gov. Beshear, along with State Representative Angie Hatton, will speak at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to lay out plants to offer financial relief.

(Watch the news conference above, live at 12:30 p.m. ET)

We spoke with Ann Wingrove, one of the owners of Completely Kentuck, a business in downtown Frankfort that sells art and other items made and sold throughout the state.

Wingrove says a lot of their artists have seen price increases of what they need to make their products.

“Glazes for potters, certain ingredients in food items,” Wingrove said. “The price of chocolate went way up and it was very hard to get last December.”

The latest reports point to the highest inflation in 40 years. The consumer price index shows costs rising 7.5% from a year ago. It comes also as supply chain issues are still a factor.

According to the consumer price index, food, energy and housing costs have increased the fastest in recent weeks.

