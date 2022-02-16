Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports over 5K new cases, positivity rate dropping

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 5,166 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,249,266 cases. As of Wednesday, 1,689 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 316 are in the ICU, and 155 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 16.19% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 1,373 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 32 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 13,482.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Justin Hayward Rosado
Bowling Green man accused of rape of a minor and strangulation
Russellville Drug Bust
Over half a million dollars in pot, mushrooms, THC seized in Russellville
Robert McClure
Man charged with sexual assault of a child in Warren County

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Hardware Store Theft
Crime Stoppers: Hardware Store Theft
Strong Winds Increase Amount of Brush Fires Across South Central KY
Strong Winds Increase Amount of Brush Fires Across South Central KY
WKU Retention Rate Increases
WKU Retention Rate Increases
WKU Retention Rate Increases
WKU Retention Rate Increases
BGMU Warns About Possible Email Scam
BGMU Warns About Possible Email Scam