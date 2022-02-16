Man accused of trying to shoot mayoral candidate released from LMDC after bond posted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bail has been paid for the man accused of attempting to murder mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Monday morning.

Quintez Brown, 21, was released from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Brown’s $100,000 cash bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black Lives Matter Louisville, around 4 p.m.

Under the terms of the bond agreement, Brown will be placed on home incarceration. Brown was released to his family, who did not speak with reporters outside of the Hall of Justice.

Chief Erika Shields of the Louisville Metro Police Department says 911 calls came in about 10:15 on Monday regarding an “active aggressor.” Police cleared the building housing Greenberg’s office, which is near Butchertown Market and the JBS plant.

Shots were fired and although Greenberg was not hit directly, a bullet did puncture his sweater. Shields said nobody was hurt.

WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee speaks with Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg after Monday's shooting at his Butchertown office.

Police arrested Brown about a half mile from Greenberg’s office; according to his arrest report, he was found with a loaded 9mm Glock and multiple magazines, and he was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and attempted murder.

A social justice activist, a University of Louisville student, and a potential Louisville Metro Council District 5 candidate, Brown went missing in July 2021; his parents told WAVE he could have been suffering from a mental breakdown.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23.

On Tuesday night, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer released a statement on Brown’s release:

“Quintez Brown’s bond and release have been decided independently by a judge. Mr. Brown will be monitored by the Department of Corrections, consistent with Home Incarceration Program rules and regulations and any conditions set forth in the court order, including use of a GPS monitoring device and home checks. Alerts will notify HIP personnel if the device is tampered with or goes outside the geofence.”

