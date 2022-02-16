In the midst of tragedy, one business lends a helping hand to another business in need in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been two months since the devastating tornadoes ravaged parts of Bowling Green, destroying anything and everything.

December 11, 2021, is a day Marcellus Rowe and many others will never forget. Years of blood sweat and tears building something only for it to be destroyed by a devastating tornado.

“I’ve worked in this business for 20 years and all of a sudden, it’s all wiped away within five minutes,” says Rowe, who has lived in Bowling Green all his life.

Rowe started his business, Total Image Audio on the Bypass back in 2021.

“I felt like I needed to help him because he didn’t have a place to go, you know. So it’s just what you do in a situation like that,” adds Lewis Walker Jr. of Walkers Towing Service.

Marcellus Rowe and Lewis Walker Junior have been friends for years, a friendship that gave back to Rowe in a time of need.

“These guys were nice enough to donate all this room here and two bays to work out have to get back on our feet. So we’ve been in business just a little bit after Christmas,” says Rowe.

A space Lewis Walker Jr. says is barely even used, Rowe is just grateful to be able to have a temporary place to work in.

“We couldn’t make it without him and just enough to pay bills, that’s all we care about right now. But you know, BG Strong, we’ll be back,” added Rowe.

And it wasn’t just Rowe’s friend lending a helping hand.

“The outpouring of the community has been just phenomenal. We have one of our competitors at Poston Electronics, he even offered us a couple of his bays, and he’s our main competitor and we’ve been working really close with those guys as well,” explained Rowe.

Rowe hopes that by next spring, his business can come back better and stronger.

He is also selling shirts to continue raising money for his business.

If you’d like to visit Total Image Audio, you can go to Walkers Towing Service at 232 Center St. where the business is temporarily located.

