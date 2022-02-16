Multiple units respond to massive grass fire in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Units from multiple volunteer fire departments responded to a grass fire in Warren County.

The units included Alvaton, Plano, Gott, and Browning Fire Departments.

Units set up a command center at 2420 West G.Talley Road.

Authorities say as many as ten acres were affected, and no structures were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Officials do not know the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.