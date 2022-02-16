Advertisement

Over half a million dollars in pot, mushrooms, THC seized in Russellville

Russellville Drug Bust
Russellville Drug Bust(South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Russellville, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is accused of trafficking marijuana, drugs and other paraphernalia from another state.

Following a joint investigation with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, Russellville Police Department and Logan County Sheriff’s Office, officials say Jason Lewis had imported 32 pounds of marijuana from Michigan.

After his arrest, they allegedly found additional marijuana totaling 46 pounds, a total of 87 THC vape pens, 10 oz of Psychedelic Mushrooms and other drug paraphernalia. The estimated street value is over $500,000.

Officials expect other arrests to come from this investigation.

