Purples overcome early run by Trojans to win 78-65

By Brett Alper
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In their final home game of the regular season, Turner Buttry drops 32 in route to Bowling Green’s win over North Hardin 78-65.

The Purples started the game on a 16-2 run, but the Trojans would head into the half up one.

It would then turn into the Turner Buttry show as he led the Purples to their ninth straight win.

Bowling Green is now 23-4 on the season and will head to Evangel Christian to take on the Eagles before they face Greenwood in the first round of the 14th District Tournament.

