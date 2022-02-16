Scottsville Road project in Alvaton area to resume

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) on U.S. 231 Scottsville Road in the Alvaton area of Warren County will resume beginning next week. Lane closures are expected to be back up in the section of U.S. 231 from Dye Ford Road to Old Scottsville Road intersection.

The project was paused in December due to the colder weather. The project, which started in May, addresses safety issues at 10 intersections along the U.S. 231 corridor between Dye Ford Road and Mt. Lebanon Church Road. The purpose of the project is to improve safety and efficiency in the Alvaton area which has seen tremendous growth in recent years.

The safety improvements add six Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) intersections along with four other intersection improvements. The RCUT intersection prohibits direct left turns from the side street and creates a two-stage process for left turns and straight through movements from the side street. Motorists turning left or traveling straight across the intersection will turn right to proceed to the custom left turn lane provided to make a U-turn.

Once in the left turn lane, motorists will complete the U-turn when traffic is clear. The RCUT intersection improves sight distance and allows motorists to focus on traffic coming from one way at a time.

Improvements at intersections not getting an RCUT will be limited to left in and right out only. The project is expected to be completed by late March.

