SKYCTC to host 7th Annual African American Read-in

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College will have their 7th Annual African American Read-in event on Monday, Feb. 28 at 12:20 p.m.

The event will feature poet and essayist Dr. Cheryl Hopson.

The event will be held in person on the main campus at 1845 Loop Drive in Bowling Green in Building L in front of the social staircase.

According to a release, African American Read-Ins highlight the importance of reading and literacy in the on-going struggle for equality.

“Read-Ins are a celebration of the many genres and types of written texts created by African American authors,” according to a release.

Hopson is an Associate Professor of English and African-American studies at Western Kentucky University. She has a PhD in English from the University of Kentucky. Finishing Line Press published her chapbooks “Fragile” and “Black Notes”.

Students, faculty, staff, and community members are encouraged to share poems or short passages from their favorite African American authors.

Readers can also volunteer during the open session of the event.

For more information, call 270-901-1191.

