Stingray Grill’s chef, Bobby Hammock, cooks up one of the restaurants specials

By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Stingray Grill at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green has a menu full of healthy and delicious meals full that are full of flavor.

Today in the Midday Live kitchen, Consulting Executive Chef, Bobby Hammock demonstrated how to make one of the Stringray Grill’s new specials, Blackened Salmon Wrap.

Chef Hammock says this is a very simple dish that can be made at home that includes:

- Blackened salmon seasoned with cumin

- Pickled onion

- Black bean pico de gallo

- Fresh cilantro

- Avacado

- Fried onions

- Tortillas

- Lettuce

Don’t like salmon? Chef Hammock says, “This is a base recipe, and if you don’t like salmon, you can use any fish.” and that is part of what he likes about cooking, “you can be creative, you’re not stuck with doing what the guy on TV says.”

For this dish, Chef Hammock says you want to cook the salmon on med-high. This will get the fish blackened and cooked thoroughly.

The Stingray Grill has a base menu, post-COVID, and is looking to expand it. Hammock says trying new specials is a great way to see what their customers like.

Chef Hammock says, “The great thing I’ve learned and really enjoyed, the team at the Stingray Grill is buying good product... buying good, quality product.” and if this dish of Blackened Salmon Wrap the chef cooked up today on Midday Live is any indication of the quality of product the Stingray Grill uses, customers are likely to come back time and time again.

What are some of the restaurant favorites? Chef Hammock says the burgers and the hot brown are a couple of the more popular items.

The Stingray Grill is located at 350 Corvette Dr. in Bowling Green at the National Corvette Museum.

They are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 am - 3 pm.

For more information and the full menu click here or call 270-467-8844.

