Advertisement

Study: Bowling Green drivers pay $1,500 in car repairs due to bad roads

Kentucky traffic study reveals how drivers in Bowling Green are impacted.
Kentucky traffic study reveals how drivers in Bowling Green are impacted.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hundreds of dollars out of your pockets, all thanks to higher vehicle operating costs, traffic crashes and congestion.

“Reality remains the same we’ve made little progress and revenues remain flat. Our geographical location in the U.S. delivers tremendous opportunity to be a logistics nexus, but only if we have deliberate investment,” said Jennifer Burnett, Kentucky Association of Counties.

A report, which looked at the entire state, reveals just how much those headaches are costing you. The study is from The National Transportation Research nonprofit, or TRIP.

The average driver in the Bowling Green area loses $1,500 annually, the report states. It revealed that 13 percent of major locally and state-maintained roads are in poor or mediocre condition.

Transportation officials say if the entire state wants to have continued success, priority should be placed on improving transportation.

The report revealed traffic congestion in the city caused 34 annual hours of delay for the average driver and led to nearly $800 in wasted fuel and lost time.

Full study below:

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
Justin Hayward Rosado
Bowling Green man accused of rape of a minor and strangulation
Robert McClure
Man charged with sexual assault of a child in Warren County
Auburn woman missing
Family of missing Auburn woman speaks out amid search

Latest News

Road Work MGN
Scottsville Road project in Alvaton area to resume
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
1
AARP Local Chapter 1967 Monthly Meetings
1
Good News: SKYCTC 7th Annual African American Read In