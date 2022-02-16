Study: Bowling Green drivers pay $1,500 in car repairs due to bad roads

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hundreds of dollars out of your pockets, all thanks to higher vehicle operating costs, traffic crashes and congestion.

“Reality remains the same we’ve made little progress and revenues remain flat. Our geographical location in the U.S. delivers tremendous opportunity to be a logistics nexus, but only if we have deliberate investment,” said Jennifer Burnett, Kentucky Association of Counties.

A report, which looked at the entire state, reveals just how much those headaches are costing you. The study is from The National Transportation Research nonprofit, or TRIP.

The average driver in the Bowling Green area loses $1,500 annually, the report states. It revealed that 13 percent of major locally and state-maintained roads are in poor or mediocre condition.

Transportation officials say if the entire state wants to have continued success, priority should be placed on improving transportation.

The report revealed traffic congestion in the city caused 34 annual hours of delay for the average driver and led to nearly $800 in wasted fuel and lost time.

Full study below:

