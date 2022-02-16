University of Utah student allegedly killed girlfriend, claims they made suicide pact, but he lived

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - Police in Utah say a man accused of killing his girlfriend Friday claimed they had a suicide pact, but he survived.

The boyfriend, 26-year-old Haoyu Wang, and his 19-year-old girlfriend are both students at the University of Utah.

A news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department said the investigation started Feb. 11 when officers received a tip from University of Utah Police about a man threatening to kill his girlfriend.

Officers learned of the couple’s location and responded to a Quality Inn hotel in downtown Salt Lake City. When officers entered the room, they found Wang and his girlfriend, who was unresponsive.

Officers took Wang into custody and immediately began rendering first aid to the woman, but she was pronounced dead on the scene. Wang did not need any medical attention.

Police said Wang told officers he killed his girlfriend and then attempted to kill himself by injecting himself with drugs. Investigators also learned the couple had been living together.

The case is being investigated as a domestic violence-related homicide.

Wang was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a charge of murder. The victim is not being identified at this time to allow notification of her death to her family.

In a statement, the University of Utah confirmed both Wang and the victim were students at the school.

“The death of any young person embarking on adult life is devastating. And, unfortunately, domestic violence is more prevalent than many of us are aware, even among college students,” University of Utah Chief Safety Officer Keith Squires said. “On behalf of the university, we extend our heartfelt grief and sympathy to the family, friends and classmates of the victim during this incredibly difficult time.”

This is not the first time the University of Utah made headlines for a domestic violence-related homicide. In October 2018, Lauren McCluskey, 21, a University of Utah student and track athlete, was shot and killed on campus by her ex-boyfriend she had filed a police complaint against for stalking and harassing her. The suspect, 37-year-old Melvin Rowland, killed himself later that night.

Two years after her death, McCluskey’s parents reached a $10.5 million settlement in a lawsuit against the school for failing to understand the seriousness of the stalking situation McCluskey had reported.

