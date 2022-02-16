Warm and windy today, showers likely Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll be mostly sunny this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Prominent winds out of the south will help temperatures warm to the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Thursday impacts (wbko)

Clouds will be on the increasing trend later today as winds become stronger out of the south. We could see wind gusts up to 40 mph later this afternoon, which is why the entire WBKO viewing area is under a Wind Advisory through 9pm central time Thursday. Gusty winds could blow around light-weight and unsecured objects. These wind gusts could also put a strain on weakened trees/structures that were impacted by the December tornadoes. We’ll be overcast tonight with lows bottoming out in the mid 50s.

Things take a turn as we head into Thursday though. An impactful cold front will move in from the west, bringing with it widely scattered showers with occasional heavy downpours through south central Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather, which is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. These showers start early AM and continue into the afternoon, so grab the rain gear and hold onto it throughout the day! Right off the bat, we’re expecting heavy rain, sustained wind gusts around 40 mph with isolated 60 mph+ possible. Localized wind damage will be a concern through the day as tree branches and loose objects could be blown out and power outages may result. These strong winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. We’ll also be paying close attention to the threat for localized flooding. Up to 2″ of rainfall could be seen by Thursday night, with locally higher amounts possible. Due to the lack of instability, the threat for a tornado is very low. We’ll be dry come evening time with a few flurries possible late. Temperatures tumble after the cold front leaves our area and we’re set to end the work week on a much colder note.

Beyond Friday, we’ll see a warming trend set in. Daytime temperatures start in the 50s Saturday but we’ll be back in the 60s to end the weekend! Our next shot at rainfall comes Monday. Expect widely scattered showers and breezy conditions to kick off the work week. Showers drag into Tuesday, though we’ll be more mild with highs near 70 by then. Make sure to download the WBKO First Alert Weather App to stay tuned with our weather updates!

Mild and windy today, soggy tomorrow!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Windy and warmer. High 68. Low 54. Winds S at 21 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain likely. Windy and warmer. High 70. Low 27. Winds S at 27 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder. High 42. Low 27. Winds W at 7 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 51

Normal Low: 31

Record High Today: 77 (1911)

Record Low Today: -1 (1958)

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 5.3 (Moderate)

Mold Count: Low (664 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 1

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 67

Yesterday’s Low: 23

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+0.82″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+2.70″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.