Warren Central Lady Dragons overcome adversity in wake of EF-3 tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Lady Dragons blow fire every day in practice. That fire heats up the boiling pot of stew that best summarizes the team.

“That’s kind of where we are, everybody has to bring a few ingredients to the pot,” head coach Anthony Hickey said.

Hickey has already been thrown into quite a fire this season - from five straight COVID-19 cancellations to a 4th Region-worst 3-20 record. Yet, the team still finds a way to keep cool.

“We like being the underdog honestly because it doesn’t put the pressure on us when during games it puts pressure on the opponent. So we play with a chip on our shoulder when people doubt us,” senior guard K.K. Kheener said.

Kheener’s fire is fueled by her assistant coach and stepdad Avery Driver: Hickey’s right-hand man.

“You know, that’s one thing that we keep trying to teach the girls is that, you know, always reach your goal. Times are gonna be tough, but it’s all about what you’re going to do about it”

Hickey, Kheener and Driver would be put through the toughest of times on the fateful night of December 10 last year. The EF-3 tornado in Bowling Green destroyed Coach Hickey’s home while he hid in his bathroom. Coach Driver and Kheener also survived, but their home was damaged, forcing them to relocate.

“It’s an experience that you never can really get a grasp of if you’ve never been in that situation,” Hickey said.

The team collectively almost lost everything. The tornado’s path barely missed Warren Central High School as it passed Russellville Road.

“Your season could have been over with just because were setting right in the middle of where it started. And where it ended,” Driver said.

Since then, Coach Hickey, wearing his battle scars, has rallied his team on and off the court, despite his personal losses.

“There are times where you sit alone and you know, you want to cry. But there are other people counting on you. I got 12 girls who just count on me,” Hickey said.

The team has banded together on and off the court, learning valuable life lessons following the tornado.

“We’re all sisters. We can’t take anything for granted. We just, I don’t know how to word it. But, we all are here for each other every single day,” Kheener said.

Today, the Lady dragons breathe hotter than ever, breathing a new life into Bowling Green.

“Sometimes we will get a bad rap and community as what people’s perception of Warren Central is. But, we’ll fight for each other and we’ll love each other better than anybody else,” Warren Athletic Director Jason Esters said.

Above all else, Coach Hickey leaves everyone with the most valuable reminder.

“Love everyone around you. Forget about people who don’t care about you. Live every day like it’s your last.”

