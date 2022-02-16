Warren Central survives double overtime scare, defeats Evangel Christian 61-55

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons are no stranger to double overtime.

Playing in their second double-overtime game, the Dragons outlasted Evangel Christian, 61-55. Warren Central had the top-seed in the 14th district secured before winning their final regular-season game in gutwrenching fashion.

The Eagles took a 50-48 lead with seconds left in the fourth quarter before the Dragons tied things up just moments later. Both teams had a chance to take the lead before the final buzzer but the game went to overtime. Warren Central missed a buzzer-beater in overtime before a 2OT run helped seal the deal on the victory.

Warren Central wraps up the regular season on the road at Muhlenberg County on Friday at 7 p.m.

