Advertisement

Warren Central survives double overtime scare, defeats Evangel Christian 61-55

HS Boys Hoops: Evangel Christian vs Warren Central
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons are no stranger to double overtime.

Playing in their second double-overtime game, the Dragons outlasted Evangel Christian, 61-55. Warren Central had the top-seed in the 14th district secured before winning their final regular-season game in gutwrenching fashion.

The Eagles took a 50-48 lead with seconds left in the fourth quarter before the Dragons tied things up just moments later. Both teams had a chance to take the lead before the final buzzer but the game went to overtime. Warren Central missed a buzzer-beater in overtime before a 2OT run helped seal the deal on the victory.

Warren Central wraps up the regular season on the road at Muhlenberg County on Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Auburn woman missing
Family of missing Auburn woman speaks out amid search
Vaccine injury experts said the best way to protect yourself is always pull up your shirt,...
Mistakes made during vaccinations lead to painful injuries nationwide
Vernon Grubb, 39.
Police: Man used ducts to break into Ky. flea market to steal weapons
Joel Robinson
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrests man following numerous warrants

Latest News

BG defeats North Hardin 78-65
Purples overcome early run by Trojans to win 78-65
North Hardin at Bowling Green BGHS
North Hardin at Bowling Green BGHS
HS Boys Hoops: Evangel Christian vs Warren Central
HS Boys Hoops: Evangel Christian vs Warren Central
Warren Central Lady Dragons vs South Warren
Warren Central Lady Dragons overcome adversity in wake of EF-3 tornado