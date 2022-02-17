FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and brief spin up possible.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers will be likely through this morning, so make sure you bring the rain gear for the commute. Heavy rain will occur periodically, though the threat for severe weather increases this afternoon.

Storm threats for this Thursday. (wbko)

Today will be an active day of weather! An impactful cold front will move in from the west, bringing with it widely scattered showers with occasional heavy downpours through south central Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather, which is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day that will go on until this evening. Showers have already started and will continue into the afternoon and evening, so grab the rain gear and hold onto it throughout the day! Right off the bat, we’re expecting heavy rain, sustained wind gusts around 40 mph with isolated 60 mph+ possible. Localized wind damage will be a concern through the day as tree branches and loose objects could be blown out and power outages may result. These strong winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Up to 1.5″ of rainfall could be seen by tonight, with locally higher amounts possible. The greatest potential for severe storms comes between 2pm and 7pm this afternoon and evening. That is when the threat for damaging straight line winds, heavy downpours, and a brief spin up is greatest. Make sure you have your cell phone, weather radio, and safety plan ready to go throughout this time frame. In addition, gusty winds and heavy downpours will make it especially difficult to drive, so it is strongly advised to stay home if possible. We’ll be dry come evening time with a few flurries possible late Thursday night as the cold front moves out. Temperatures tumble after the cold front leaves our area and we’re set to end the work week on a much colder note.

The upcoming weekend features much quieter weather. Expect a warming trend starting Saturday, which will carry over into President’s Day. That’s when our next system arrives with a good shot for rain early next week. Highs jump back to near 70 degrees Tuesday before another cool down arrives Wednesday. We’ll be posting updates on the WBKO First Alert Weather app, so make sure you have the app downloaded for the latest information!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Rain likely. Windy and warmer. High 68. Low 26. Winds S at 27 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder. High 42. Low 27. Winds W at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 48. Low 26. Winds NW at 9 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Record High Today: 79 (1927)

Record Low Today: -9 (1958)

Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 5.3 (Moderate)

Mold Count: Low (664 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 1

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 69

Yesterday’s Low: 50

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+0.67″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+2.55″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

