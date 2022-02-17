Franklin Simpson High School Cheerleaders receives top 20 National Title at cheer competition

Ky. (WBKO) - Last weekend, thousands of high school cheerleaders gathered at Disney World’s ESPN complex to compete in the UCA Nationals cheerleading competition.

Franklin Simson High School cheerleaders did Simpson County proud by placing 18th in the nation out of 78 other teams in the Small Varsity Division for their Non-tumbling Game Day routine.

Franklin Simpson High School Cheerleaders (Kighlee Caudill)

FSHS cheer coaches, Brooklyn Holder and Kighlee Caudill appeared on Midday Live to talk about their team’s experience at one of the biggest competitions in the nation.

Getting a bid to compete at the UCA Nationals is no easy task, it takes a lot of practice and preparation. When asked how long the team has been preparing Coach Caudill said, “All year-- from tryouts to now. It just kind of goes on all year.”

The team practiced on Mondays, Wednesdays, and weekends as well after Christmas.

Gone are the days when cheerleaders only cheered for their team on the sidelines in front of a Friday night crowd. Nowadays, cheerleaders have to be athletes and be able to do the skills required to compete.

“It takes a lot of motivation, patience, dedication.” Coach Holder says, “Cheer now is not just cheering on the sidelines, there’s a lot more to it.”

Congratulations to the Franklin Simpson High School Cheer team on placing in the top 20 in the nation!

