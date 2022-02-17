Advertisement

Franklin Simpson High School Cheerleaders receives top 20 National Title at cheer competition

By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ky. (WBKO) - Last weekend, thousands of high school cheerleaders gathered at Disney World’s ESPN complex to compete in the UCA Nationals cheerleading competition.

Franklin Simson High School cheerleaders did Simpson County proud by placing 18th in the nation out of 78 other teams in the Small Varsity Division for their Non-tumbling Game Day routine.

Franklin Simpson High School Cheerleaders
Franklin Simpson High School Cheerleaders(Kighlee Caudill)

FSHS cheer coaches, Brooklyn Holder and Kighlee Caudill appeared on Midday Live to talk about their team’s experience at one of the biggest competitions in the nation.

Getting a bid to compete at the UCA Nationals is no easy task, it takes a lot of practice and preparation. When asked how long the team has been preparing Coach Caudill said, “All year-- from tryouts to now. It just kind of goes on all year.”

The team practiced on Mondays, Wednesdays, and weekends as well after Christmas.

Gone are the days when cheerleaders only cheered for their team on the sidelines in front of a Friday night crowd. Nowadays, cheerleaders have to be athletes and be able to do the skills required to compete.

“It takes a lot of motivation, patience, dedication.” Coach Holder says, “Cheer now is not just cheering on the sidelines, there’s a lot more to it.”

Congratulations to the Franklin Simpson High School Cheer team on placing in the top 20 in the nation!

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russellville Drug Bust
Over half a million dollars in pot, mushrooms, THC seized in Russellville
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
During the news conference, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order for 1% savings in vehicle...
Beshear signs executive order for savings on vehicle property taxes
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Justin Hayward Rosado
Bowling Green man accused of rape of a minor and strangulation

Latest News

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Judge refuses to block new GOP-drawn districts in Kentucky
1
FSHS Cheer
1
Good News: Girl finds unlikely symbol of hope, amid chaos
Democratic lawmakers unveiled new legislation Thursday morning to legalize marijuana in Kentucky.
Lawmakers filing bills to legalize marijuana in Kentucky