Judge refuses to block new GOP-drawn districts in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A judge has refused to temporarily block Kentucky’s newly drawn congressional and state House maps.

The ruling Thursday is an initial setback to Democrats challenging the Republican-crafted boundaries. The ruling came from Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate.

He says Democrats’ request for a temporary injunction was filed too late, coming after the late-January filing deadline for candidates.

Wingate says that blocking the new maps now would “throw the election process into disarray.”

He said election officials have already spent considerable time preparing for this year’s elections.

