Advertisement

Kraft Heinz may soon increase prices again

FILE - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again.
FILE - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again, so don’t get too comfortable with the recent price hike on your favorite Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

During an analyst call Wednesday, the company’s CFO says they may be “taking additional pricing actions as appropriate.”

The possible price increases aren’t coming as a surprise to retailers. Kraft Heinz told them in January the company would raise prices in March on dozens of products, including hot dogs and bacon.

The company says the steeper prices will help offset its own higher costs brought on by inflation.

Kraft-Heinz owns iconic brands including Oscar Mayer, Capri Sun and Kool-Aid.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russellville Drug Bust
Over half a million dollars in pot, mushrooms, THC seized in Russellville
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
During the news conference, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order for 1% savings in vehicle...
Beshear signs executive order for savings on vehicle property taxes
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Justin Hayward Rosado
Bowling Green man accused of rape of a minor and strangulation

Latest News

'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Trudeau says protests must end; truckers brace for crackdown
Severe weather possible today!
Severe weather possible today!
In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla faces another US investigation: unexpected braking
Matteo was the first baby in New Mexico to be put on ECMO, a difficult decision his mother had...
13-month-old recovers from COVID after fighting for his life on heart-lung machine
LIVE: Biden discusses infrastructure bill's impact