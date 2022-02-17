Strong winds in south-central Kentucky going into Thursday, officials also warn of brush fires

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky region continues under a wind advisory with the potential of heavy rain on Thursday.

“What we’re tracking is not going to be severe, there may be some strong storms coming in with some very high wind gust 50+ miles an hour,” says Travis Puckett, deputy director with Warren County Emergency Management.

But it’s not just the wind that you have to look out for but also, brush fires.

“What we encourage people to do if it’s the least bit windy outside, just hold off on burning until the winds calm down. Because once the winds really get up, it can carry embers for quite a ways and cause more harm than good,” adds Puckett.

So what can you do to prepare?

“What we suggest is, any type of lawn furniture, anything that is easily moved by wind or breeze is to secure it and just keep it inside. If it’s able to if not secure it somewhere outside where it won’t blow away and cause more damage to either your property or a neighboring property” explained Puckett.

There is a low threat for a tornado Thursday but it’s important to always keep in mind where the tornado shelters are in your community.

Make sure to have your weather radio up and running to keep up with the latest forecasts.

