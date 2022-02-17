Advertisement

Rain and Winds Subside, Now the Cold Takes Over!

Old Man Winter returns for the end of the week!
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a windy, wild Thursday of weather, complete with flooding rains and locally damaging wind gusts. Showers and storms head out this evening, but arctic air invades for Friday!

Cold for Friday!

The upcoming weekend features much quieter weather. We’ll have clouds to start Friday before sunshine returns in the afternoon. Highs Friday will be cold, barely reaching the 40s. Expect a warming trend starting Saturday, which will carry over into President’s Day. That’s when our next system arrives with a good shot for rain early next week. Highs jump back to near 70 degrees Tuesday before another cool down arrives Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder. High 42. Low 27. Winds NW at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 46. Low 23. Winds NW at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and much warmer. High 60. Low 42. Winds S at 15 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 79 (1927)

Record Low: -9 (1958)

Today’s Precip: 0.56″

Monthly Precip: 3.48″ (+1.09″)

Yearly Precip: 9.00″ (+2.97″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:28 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

