Advertisement

Spartan’s Softball Selyenna Metcalfe signs NLI to play at Campbellsville University

Spartan’s Softball Selyenna Metcalfe signs NLI to play at Campbellsville University
By Brett Alper
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren adds to their list of future college athletes as Spartan’s pitcher Selyenna Metcalfe signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Campbellsville University.

In 2021, Metcalfe helped the Spartans to a 35-2 record and a 14th District Championship. During the season she pitched a .92 era, batted a .402 average, 47 hits, and 10 home runs.

She always knew the option of playing in college was possible.

“I’ve been playing travel ball for a while and that’s one of my main goals and my teammates’ main goal was to play in college.” Metcalfe said, “So ever since I was a little girl I knew I wanted to play in college.”

From the second Metcalfe stepped foot at South Warren Kelly Reynolds knew she would head to the next level.

“When she came in as a freshman we were like this girl’s got something and no doubt she did you know, she, she’s just such a talented athlete and such a hard worker.” Reynolds said, “There was no doubt that these were going to be her dreams and this is what she was going to accomplish.”

She’ll be joining a Tigers team led by Shannon Wathen that went 41-13 in 2021 and saw an appearance in the NAIA Tournament.

South Warren Softball will open its season on the road at Logan County on March 21

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Justin Hayward Rosado
Bowling Green man accused of rape of a minor and strangulation
Russellville Drug Bust
Over half a million dollars in pot, mushrooms, THC seized in Russellville
During the news conference, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order for 1% savings in vehicle...
Beshear signs executive order for savings on vehicle property taxes

Latest News

Spartan’s Softball Selyenna Metcalfe signs NLI to play at Campbellsville University
Spartan’s Softball Selyenna Metcalfe signs NLI to play at Campbellsville University
Dragons win in double overtime
Warren Central survives double overtime scare, defeats Evangel Christian 61-55
BG defeats North Hardin 78-65
Purples overcome early run by Trojans to win 78-65
North Hardin at Bowling Green BGHS
North Hardin at Bowling Green BGHS