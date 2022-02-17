Spartan’s Softball Selyenna Metcalfe signs NLI to play at Campbellsville University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Warren adds to their list of future college athletes as Spartan’s pitcher Selyenna Metcalfe signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Campbellsville University.

In 2021, Metcalfe helped the Spartans to a 35-2 record and a 14th District Championship. During the season she pitched a .92 era, batted a .402 average, 47 hits, and 10 home runs.

She always knew the option of playing in college was possible.

“I’ve been playing travel ball for a while and that’s one of my main goals and my teammates’ main goal was to play in college.” Metcalfe said, “So ever since I was a little girl I knew I wanted to play in college.”

From the second Metcalfe stepped foot at South Warren Kelly Reynolds knew she would head to the next level.

“When she came in as a freshman we were like this girl’s got something and no doubt she did you know, she, she’s just such a talented athlete and such a hard worker.” Reynolds said, “There was no doubt that these were going to be her dreams and this is what she was going to accomplish.”

She’ll be joining a Tigers team led by Shannon Wathen that went 41-13 in 2021 and saw an appearance in the NAIA Tournament.

South Warren Softball will open its season on the road at Logan County on March 21

