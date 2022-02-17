Advertisement

Survey seeks input on historic preservation in Kentucky

(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials are conducting a survey to get public input on a plan that will guide preservation efforts for historic buildings and other sites over the next five years.

The Kentucky Heritage Council and State Historic Preservation Office said it launched the survey this week and it will be open through April 1.

The statement says the 5-minute survey seeks to gather people’s opinions on preservation goals for the state and for individual communities and on the best tools to reach those priorities.

The information collected will be incorporated into the next Kentucky State Historic Preservation Plan.

