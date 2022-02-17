Advertisement

Woman says boy asking to use phone for help instead uses Venmo to take nearly $4K

An Orlando woman said a boy asked to use her phone and then used Venmo to steal nearly $4,000. (Source: WESH via CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – It was a calm Saturday evening in a picturesque Florida neighborhood.

Shannon Fraser was walking her dog in Baldwin Park when she says she ran into a young boy on a scooter who told her his phone was dead, and he couldn’t find his family or friends.

“And he’s like, you know, ‘Can I please use your phone to call them?’” Fraser said. “Your first instinct is help a kid, you know, like immediately.”

Without thinking, Fraser said she handed her phone to the boy, who looked about 12 years old.

“He had the person on speaker,” Fraser said. “He’s like, you know, ‘I can’t find you guys.’ He said, ‘Do you mind if I open your Maps?’ So he opens Maps, and I’m watching him do this. You know, that’s the crazy part, is I’m a foot away.”

They parted ways and Fraser didn’t think anything of it until Monday night.

“I get alerts from my bank that my two Venmo transfers were approved,” she said. “One was in the amount of $1,800. The other one was in the amount of $2,000. And that’s when I stopped dead in my tracks.”

She contacted Venmo immediately and discovered the boy’s account was set up just 30 minutes before she met him.

“I feel like this is the new pickpocket,” Fraser said.

The Better Business Bureau said this is an important warning, especially since a number of times, these situations go unreported. So their best advice is to enable face ID and PIN, not just for your phone, but for the Venmo app itself.

“Most of my apps were protected by face identification,” Fraser said. “I thought Venmo was as well. It wasn’t.”

In just three minutes, Fraser said the boy took nearly $4,000. She said Venmo credited her account everything that was taken, and her next call was to the police.

“I think our guard has to be up more, and that’s the sad part of the story,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russellville Drug Bust
Over half a million dollars in pot, mushrooms, THC seized in Russellville
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
During the news conference, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order for 1% savings in vehicle...
Beshear signs executive order for savings on vehicle property taxes
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Justin Hayward Rosado
Bowling Green man accused of rape of a minor and strangulation

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Haefs told detectives that the victim was her...
Police investigating 6-year-old's death in Kansas City
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Truckers in Ottawa hold their ground despite threats of crackdown
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Sharpton: Without no-knock warrant, Amir Locke would be alive