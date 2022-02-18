Advertisement

Bail reform bills moving through state legislature

The attempted killing of a Louisville mayoral candidate, followed by the release of the defendant on bail, turned a spotlight on legislation aimed at changing who can be bailed out and by whom.(WKYT)
By David Mattingly
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempted killing of a Louisville mayoral candidate, followed by the release of the defendant on bail, turned a spotlight on legislation aimed at changing who can be bailed out and by whom.

“We were already moving forward on these issues before this incident occurred,” State Representative Jason Nemes said. “What this incident does is it highlights the need for it. It might get the attention of citizens who weren’t thinking about bail, but bail reform was needed before this incident occurred.”

Nemes, a Louisville republican, proposed a constitutional amendment putting the issue of bail reform directly in the hands of voters and deciding if judges should have greater discretion to hold dangerous suspects without bail.

House Bill 313 is also working its way through the legislature, outlawing bail that is paid for by charitable organizations.

Quintez Brown, accused of attempting to kill Louisville Metro mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, was bailed out by the Louisville Community Bail Fund on Wednesday.

“I mean everybody’s astonished, republicans and democrats,” Nemes said. “Republican or democrat constituents, mayors of different cities in Louisville (are) contacting me. Everyone’s just stunned that this could happen.”

Nemes expects bipartisan support, improving the chances that some form of bail reform would pass in this session.

Democratic House minority leader Joni Jenkins said discussions are necessary.

“Building flaw around one incident is probably not the best idea,” Jenkins said. “But sometimes an incident tells us that we need to be talking about it.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

