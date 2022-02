BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the final game of the regular season, Greenwood falls to Elizabethtown 56-46 to end their season 17-16.

The Gators led 25-21 before halftime before later giving up the game to the Eagles.

They finished 12-5 in the 4th Region and will play South Warren in the start of the 14th District Tournament Wednesday.

