‘Live the Proof’ nonprofit to host all-female comedy show fundraiser in Franklin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Live the Proof is a non-profit organization that helps fill the need of people in the community, and they are hosting a fun fundraising event in Franklin next week.

Executive director of Live the Proof, Tammie McCory says the organization helps people in the community by giving a hand up instead of a handout. When asked about the people they help, McCory answered, “We help anyone that needs help. We mainly target people without houses... those released from jail and people transitioning out of foster care.”

Live the Proof has a soup kitchen that serves 60 to 80 people a day, a “Free” grocery store that is open every Tuesday. McCory says they just opened a “Drop-in Center where people can go in to get out of the elements and get a meal. The non-profit also helps people find work and can help people find transportation to get to work and so much more.

Helping others is why Live the Proof holds fundraising events like Laughter Lounge each month.

“Laughter Lounge is a monthly event that we do. It’s a comedy showcase where comedians come in. We just have a laugh and we raise some money so we can do more things with Live the Proof,” McCory says.

This month the Laughter Lounge is a special one, featuring an all-female comedy cast. You can catch the show on February 26 at Level Up, located at 813 N. Main St. in Franklin.

The doors open at 8 pm and the show starts at 9 pm. Tickets: $20/ single or $30/ couple

For more information call (270) 223-0505 or (270) 223-0428

