Questions arise on bonds after Quintez Brown’s release

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s bail system is coming under fire after the man charged with the attempted murder of Craig Greenberg, a candidate for mayor in Louisville, was released on a $100,000 cash bond.

Quintez Brown was released on Wednesday evening after the bond was posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an arm of Black Lives Matter Louisville. He’s now under house arrest.

Craig Greenberg said his team and family have been traumatized again by this news, adding if someone is struggling with mental illness and is in custody, they should be evaluated and treated in custody.

Leaders of Louisville’s Black Lives Matter chapter said that’s why they bonded Brown out, believing he would not have gotten that treatment while in jail.

Surrounded by family Wednesday, Brown had no comment as he was bonded out of jail just 48 hours after police said he was arrested for attempted murder of Greenberg.

“Our criminal justice system is clearly broken. It’s nearly impossible for me to believe that someone can try to kill someone on Monday and walk out of jail on Wednesday,” Greenberg said.

Organizers with Black Lives Matter said four different mental health agencies reached out and offered services to help Brown. The group believes he would not have gotten that help behind bars.

“All of us are asking for the mental health help happens, that was denied in court, they were waiting on court services and they don’t have those resources so we went out and got it for him,” said Chanelle Helm with BLM Louisville.

But what goes into setting bonds, that critics say have no continuity? State law requires a bond be set unless it’s a capital murder charge. Judges have to consider criminal history, the seriousness of the charge, ties to the community, if they’re a threat to society, and whether the suspect can pay the bond.

“The purpose of bail is to ensure the person comes to court so the process goes forward, but it’s also to ensure to the best we can that the community is protected from that person while the case is going on,” attorney Brian Butler said.

Butler said in Brown’s case, the $100,000 bond is low when you factor in the alleged targeted attack, and a reported history of mental health. He said overcrowding could also be factor.

“In Jefferson County, we have such a high crime rate. There’s only so much space in the jail. Our bonds are typically less for many crimes than they would be in a more rural area that has much less crime, has more space in the county jail,” Butler said.

Greenberg said he will remain focused on making Louisville safer, reduce gun violence, and combat root causes of crime. He also said he plans to lead the effort to invest in mental health resources for neighborhoods and jails.

Brown is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.

