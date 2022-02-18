Quick turn around this Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a windy and wet Thursday, things have now taken a turn into the end of our work week. We’ll be cloudy and cold this morning with temperatures flirting with the freezing mark.

Friday forecast (wbko)

As clouds roll out this midday, some sunshine will help temperatures warm to the low 40s. Overall, it’ll still be jacket needed weather for the day. We’re tracking FRIGID start once again in the mid to upper 20s for Saturday. Northwesterly winds will aid in yet another cold, but warmer day into the afternoon. We’ll see highs peak in the low to mid 40s again before we break into the low 60s on Sunday. A low pressure system inches closer to us Monday, stringing some rain in along a cold front. It’ll start as stray showers through the day, before becoming more widespread late night and into Tuesday. By then, daytime temperatures will peak near 70 once again! Rain continues into into the mid-week, with more stray showers possible. We’ll be back to near average conditions by then with afternoon temperatures sinking back to the upper 40s and low 50s. You’ll need to hold onto the rain gear next week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder. High 42. Low 27. Winds W at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 43. Low 23. Winds NW at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 60. Low 41. Winds S at 14 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Record High Today: 72 (1913)

Record Low Today: -7 (1958)

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 5:29 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 5.3 (Moderate)

Mold Count: Low (664 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 1

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 67

Yesterday’s Low: 33

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.91″

Monthly Precip: 1.83″ (+1.44″)

Yearly Precip: 9.35″ (+3.32″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

